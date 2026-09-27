ShinyHunters hackers expanded attacks on Oracle’s PeopleSoft, Google says

ShinyHunters has said it accessed FBI data ‌using a vulnerability in ​PeopleSoft.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 27, 2026 09:32 AM IST
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Google’s cybersecurity unit said on Friday that hacking group ShinyHunters has renewed “mass exploitation” of a security flaw in Oracle’s PeopleSoft software, after skirting defenses put up following attacks in the summer.

Mandiant made the announcement in a threat intelligence report released days after ShinyHunters, which has claimed responsibility for several major ⁠data ​breaches, said it had stolen FBI personnel data.

The evolving nature of the attack is likely to ring alarm bells at organizations that rely on PeopleSoft for ​human resources and ​other critical functions, and heighten ⁠concerns about the vulnerability of even well-resourced institutions.

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The unit of Alphabet’s Google said ShinyHunters exploited ‌a bug in Oracle’s PeopleSoft enterprise software in attacks from May 27 through June 9 that mainly affected universities.

Mandiant said the hackers adapted to defensive guidance published after the May-June attacks and targeted organizations that implemented web application firewall rules ⁠but did not apply ⁠an update that Oracle issued to patch the vulnerability.

It said, without identifying ⁠victims, ‌that the latest attack affected dozens of ​systems globally in sectors as ‌varied as higher education, technology, healthcare, agriculture, transportation and government.

ShinyHunters has said it accessed FBI data ‌using a vulnerability in ​PeopleSoft. ​Reuters has ​not been able to corroborate the claim. Oracle did not respond to requests ​for comment.

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In a statement issued Wednesday, the ⁠Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was “aggressively investigating” the reported breach.

ShinyHunters exposed the names of personnel working in sensitive ‌FBI ⁠units and acquired medical and psychiatric records, Reuters previously reported.

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