ShinyHunters hackers expanded attacks on Oracle’s PeopleSoft, Google says

On the pretext of taking the order and issuing bill, stores obtain personal details of consumers and retain it, and the said data is prone to leakage or hacking. (File Photo)

Google’s cybersecurity unit said on Friday that hacking group ShinyHunters has renewed “mass exploitation” of a security flaw in Oracle’s PeopleSoft software, after skirting defenses put up following attacks in the summer.

Mandiant made the announcement in a threat intelligence report released days after ShinyHunters, which has claimed responsibility for several major ⁠data ​breaches, said it had stolen FBI personnel data.

The evolving nature of the attack is likely to ring alarm bells at organizations that rely on PeopleSoft for ​human resources and ​other critical functions, and heighten ⁠concerns about the vulnerability of even well-resourced institutions.

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The unit of Alphabet’s Google said ShinyHunters exploited ‌a bug in Oracle’s PeopleSoft enterprise software in attacks from May 27 through June 9 that mainly affected universities.