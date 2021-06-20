Shazam crosses a billion searches, 50 billion tags on the platform

Here's all you need to know about the Apple owned music recognition service crossing a billion searches on the platform. (File)

Shazam, the music recognition platform has now reached a milestone of 1 billion Shazams (searches) on the platform and 50 billion tags since the tool’s inception. The company was acquired by Apple in 2018 for a deal of USD 400 million. The tool launched as a text message services in 2002 and has grown each year since.

“Shazam is synonymous with magic,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, “both for the fans getting a song recognition almost instantly, and for the artists being discovered. With 1 billion recognitions a month, Shazam is one of the most popular music apps in the world. Today’s milestones show not only people’s love for Shazam but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world.”

Shazam’s statistics along the way to 50 billion searches

It took Shazam 10 years to reach its first billion tags. Less than a decade later, Shazam has crossed a billion monthly recognitions and has successfully matched over 50 billion tags with over 51 million songs. The first-ever Shazam result, received via a text message, was “Jeepster” by T. Rex. The 50 billionth Shazamed song was Evangeline’s Mandopop song “框不住的愛 (不插電版).” So far, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” is the most Shazamed track of all time.

ShazamKit

The app recently announced ShazamKit, a new tool that enables developers to integrate Shazam’s audio technology into their own apps. This lets the apps detect Shazam’s vast catalogue of songs and match any prerecorded audio to custom results developers create.

For instance, the tool can be used for virtual learning, by using the lesson content’s audio to trigger synced activities in student apps as content streams over video conference. ShazamKit will be released later this year.