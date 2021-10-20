Sevenaire’s new Smart Table is both a speaker and power bank

Sevenaire has launched a ‘Saturn Bluetooth Speaker Table,’ which can be used as a table and a speaker as well. It is a three-legged bedside/coffee/side table, which comes with multi-functional features.

The smart table comes with a wireless 360 degree Bluetooth speaker. It can also act like a power bank as well as a wireless charger. The Saturn Bluetooth Speaker Table is priced at Rs 26,499 and can be purchased via Amazon. It is available in two colour options, including Dark Walnut and Light Ash Wood.

This unique product has a premium real wood veneer and a coating of high-quality heather fabric. The 88W device comes with six speakers, including two tweeters, four subwoofers and four bass radiators to offer you surround sound.

The speakers are mounted all around the table and protected by the fabric. Users get to control music with buttons that are placed on the speaker. Additionally, there is also an Aux port, which will allow you to connect any other audio device.

The Sevenaire Saturn Speaker Table also has some smart features. It features a Qi Wireless Charger on top that can charge your latest Samsung, Apple or Google smartphone by simply placing it on the table within the marked area. Additionally, you will also find two USB ports for power bank, that can charge almost any of your devices, including smartphones, headphones, smartwatches and other devices.

This Smart Table has a built-in 6,600mAh battery, which the company claims can offer you up to 10 hours of continuous playback. The brand also says that this product is ideal for any indoor or outdoor space.

“It blends well with your bedroom, living room, courtyard or study – you name it. It’s an amazing combination of art and technology, featuring contemporary design, along with stereo sound and deep bass,” Sevenaire said.