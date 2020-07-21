Seven VPNs leak 1.2TB of personal user data: Is your VPN one of them?

Seven VPNs leak over 1TB of user data (Bloomberg) Seven VPNs leak over 1TB of user data (Bloomberg)

Incidents of hacking and data leak are increasing while we stay at home and spend more time connecting with everyone virtually. The more we stay online the more are hackers trying to attack us and steal our data and money. We recently witnessed the Twitter hack incident, which is one of the biggest this year. Now according to the latest report coming from vpnMentor, seven VPN (Virtual Private Network) in total have leaked 1.2TB user information. Although the issue that led to the leak has reportedly been fixed now. Here’s what exactly happened.

It all started after a report from Comparitech, published earlier this month, reported that Hong Kong-based VPN provider UFO VPN exposed personal data of nearly 20 million users. The kind of user data UFO VPN leaked included plain text passwords, VPN session secrets, IP addresses, connection timestamps, geo-tags, and device and OS characteristics.

The report also stated that the leak must have affected data of all paid and free users which takes the number to 20 million. Comparitech reportedly alerted the VPN provider and the company took action and fixed the issue after nearly two weeks’ time.

Soon after another report from vpnMentor stated that it was not just UFO VPN that leaked user data. Together with it were six more VPN providers including Fast VPN, Free VPN, Super VPN, Flash VPN, Secure VPN, and Rabbit VPN. All these VPNs are available for download on Google Play store.

All six VPNs together have reportedly leaked over 1TB user information (1.2TB to be specific). The report stated that these VPNs exposed a database of user logs and API access records without a password. Another report, however, revealed that UFO VPN was the only provider that leaked users’ private information. The seven VPN providers claim that don’t log original IP address or user activity.

The report further stated that the team found that VPNs share an Elasticssearch server and have a single recipient for payments, which is Dreamfii HK Limited. There are also said to share a lot of assets.

If you use any of the seven VPNs we suggest you change your account password or switch to a more secure VPN service provider.

