Services help Apple Q2 revenue hit $58.3 billion, despite Covid-19 pandemic

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Apple was able to keep revenue steady.

Apple on Thursday said its revenue reached $58.3 billion in Q2 2020, the quarter that ended in March. The company said its quarterly revenue increased 1 per cent from a year earlier, which shows that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world’s most valuable tech company has been minimal so far.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “In this difficult environment, our users are depending on Apple products in renewed ways to stay connected, informed, creative, and productive.”

Apple’s booming services business had a big quarter. The segment includes Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and iCloud. The company earned $13.5 billion in services revenue, up 17 per cent from the $11.5 billion it reported in the same quarter last year.

But sales of iPhones fell 6.7 per cent to $29 billion, down from $30.9 billion the year before. Mac revenue was $5.4 billion, down slightly from the $5.5 billion last year. Meanwhile, iPad revenue was $4.4 billion, down from $4.9 billion last year. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment brought in $6.28 billion, thanks to the success of the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Apple warned in February that it would be missing its second-quarter guidance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China impacting the global supply chain for iPhones and lower demand. The company said in January it had expected second-quarter revenue of between $63 billion and $67 billion. For its first quarter of 2020, Apple reported revenue of almost $92 billion, up 9 per cent year on year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Apple continues to launch new products. In March, Apple announced a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, along with a new keyboard accessory. It also unveiled a new MacBook Air with a redesigned keyboard. Apple also announced a cheaper iPhone model called the iPhone SE. It costs $399, making the cheapest iPhone model in Apple’s current iPhone lineup.

