Friday, May 01, 2020
COVID19

Services help Apple Q2 revenue hit $58.3 billion, despite Covid-19 pandemic

Apple’s booming services business had a big quarter. The company earned $13.5 billion in services revenue, up 17 per cent from the $11.5 billion it reported in the same quarter last year.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2020 7:36:49 am
Apple, Apple Q2 2020, Apples second quarter results, Tim Cook, Apple services business, iPhone, Apple Watch Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Apple was able to keep revenue steady.

Apple on Thursday said its revenue reached $58.3 billion in Q2 2020, the quarter that ended in March. The company said its quarterly revenue increased 1 per cent from a year earlier, which shows that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world’s most valuable tech company has been minimal so far.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “In this difficult environment, our users are depending on Apple products in renewed ways to stay connected, informed, creative, and productive.”

Apple’s booming services business had a big quarter. The segment includes Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and iCloud. The company earned $13.5 billion in services revenue, up 17 per cent from the $11.5 billion it reported in the same quarter last year.

But sales of iPhones fell 6.7 per cent to $29 billion, down from $30.9 billion the year before. Mac revenue was $5.4 billion, down slightly from the $5.5 billion last year. Meanwhile, iPad revenue was $4.4 billion, down from $4.9 billion last year. The Wearables, Home and Accessories segment brought in $6.28 billion, thanks to the success of the AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Apple warned in February that it would be missing its second-quarter guidance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China impacting the global supply chain for iPhones and lower demand. The company said in January it had expected second-quarter revenue of between $63 billion and $67 billion. For its first quarter of 2020, Apple reported revenue of almost $92 billion, up 9 per cent year on year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Apple continues to launch new products. In March, Apple announced a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, along with a new keyboard accessory. It also unveiled a new MacBook Air with a redesigned keyboard. Apple also announced a cheaper iPhone model called the iPhone SE. It costs $399, making the cheapest iPhone model in Apple’s current iPhone lineup.

