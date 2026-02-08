Security flaws in Google’s Looker expose firms to data theft, system takeover: Report

Google says millions of Android phones and smart devices were unknowingly used as part of a global proxy network. (Image: Reuters)

Security researchers said they have found two major vulnerabilities in Google’s business intelligence platform, Looker, that could potentially enable hackers to take over “entire systems” and “steal corporate secrets”.

Collectively dubbed as ‘LookOut’, one of the platform’s vulnerabilities involves a Remote Code Execution (RCE) chain that could allow an attacker to take full control of a Looker server by running their own malicious commands remotely, researchers at cybersecurity firm Tenable said in a blog post on Thursday, February 5.

The Google-owned business intelligence platform is reportedly used by more than 60,000 companies in 195 countries. Hackers targeting cloud instances of Looker could potentially exploit security flaws to gain cross-tenant access, as per the researchers. They further said that companies were vulnerable to the complete theft of Looker’s internal management database.