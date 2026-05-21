Scientists may have found a hidden shortcut to moon that could cut spacecraft fuel costs

Researchers simulate 30 million routes to find a cheaper lunar trajectory that keeps the spacecraft connected to Earth for the entire journey. (Image: Nasa)

Space missions cost millions of dollars, but fuel is one of the leading causes of increased spending. Each additional gram of fuel increases the spacecraft’s mass, making space flights harder and more expensive. In a discovery that could reduce fuel consumption, a group of international scientists claims to have found an additional shortcut to the Moon while maintaining better communication with Earth throughout the journey.

In a recent report that appeared in Astrodynamics, the researchers said they performed over 30 million simulations to examine various routes that spacecraft can use when travelling between Earth and the moon.

While rockets play a central role in the mission, spacecrafts can also use gravitational force as their propulsion method. In fact, gravitational force can become the backbone of the invisible space transportation network located in our solar system.