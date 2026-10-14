Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI

Hinton criticised AI companies for prioritising short-term financial gains over the long-term consequences of the technology

Around 400 scientists, including AI pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, on Tuesday called for an international body to oversee containment standards and incident reporting for advanced cyber-capable AI systems.

The proposed body would set industry-wide containment standards and maintain a registry of significant security incidents, which the scientists said should ⁠eventually ​be made public.

In an open letter, the researchers said frontier AI models should initially be air-gapped from external networks and subject to independent oversight, arguing that voluntary industry commitments ​are not ​enough.

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The proposal comes a month ⁠after Anthropic, OpenAI, Google , Meta, xAI and Nvidia signed a White House accord committing ‌to voluntary safety measures without any formal enforcement mechanism.