SBI online services take a hit due to connectivity issues, still working on ATMs, POS machines

SBI Online services affected

State Bank of India (SBI) users are facing issues accessing the bank’s services online. The bank confirmed on social media that the bank’s core banking system is facing ‘intermittent connectivity issues’ which has led to problems for the major bank’s operations. The bank requested the customers to be patient as they are trying to get their services bank on track. On the other hand, SBI customers will still be able to withdraw cash from ATMs and make payments on grocery stores, malls, petro pumps and others using POS machines.

SBI said in a statement posted on Twitter, “Intermittent connectivity issues have delayed making our Core Banking System available to our esteemed customers today (13.10.2020). We hope to be able to serve you normally before noon. All channels (except ATMs and POS Machines) will be affected. We regret the inconvenience caused and request to bear with us.”

The tweet was posted on SBI’s Twitter account at 11:13 AM and since then there has been no update regarding the current issues faced by the customers even though they assured the customers that the services will be up and running by noon.

Earlier on October 10, the lender informed its customers that SBI Yono will be under maintenance for fours in the upcoming three days from 12 PM to 4 PM.

SBI debit/credit card users will be hoping that they won’t encounter such problems during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale as the e-commerce website has mentioned that they will get 10 per cent off.

