Say Namaste app – India’s Zoom alternative – on Google Play store, App store: How to use

Even though lockdown has been relaxed quite a bit most people are still avoiding stepping out and are more into working from home. Everyone working from home is highly dependent on video calling platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet, among others.

Due to security and privacy issues, the government of India urged the citizens to avoid using Zoom. The government also asked Indian startups to build the countries own video-conferencing application. Many startups have come out with the country’s own video conferencing platforms — one of them is Say Namaste, developed by Mumbai based startup Inscript.

Previously available only in web version, Say Namaste video conference platform developed fully in India is now available on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

With the app, Inscripts — developer of Say Namaste — wants to target the Indian users who are always on a group call to connect with others.

Say Namaste CEO Anuj Garg told indianexpress.com in an interview that the company takes “privacy and security seriously and as an organisation we are completely compliant with GDPR.”

Say Namaste supports up to 50 participants in a group video call. The app also comes with features such as screen sharing, text mode, file sharing, and more. Similar to Zoom and other video calling platforms the screen sharing option on Say Namaste lets users easily share screen using desktop/laptop and the shared screen can be used by all participants in the app itself.

The app also allows users to chat via text messages on the app during an ongoing video call. Lastly, file sharing feature allows users to share documents, PDFs, presentations, images, video files and a lot more during the video conference itself amongst all participants.

Joining and creating a meeting room is extremely easy in Say Namaste. All you need to do is click on Start or Join meeting, create code and connect.

Currently, Say Namaste is downloaded by over 100k user via Google Play store. On both Play store and App store the app is listed with 4.5 stars. It appears the developers are pushing regular updates to improve the app experience. The latest update brings call quality optimization, fixed crashes, miscellaneous bug fixes and enhancements.

