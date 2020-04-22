Is ‘Say Namaste’ video conference platform India’s answer to Zoom app?

Say Namaste is a new India-based video conferencing tool but not developed by the government Say Namaste is a new India-based video conferencing tool but not developed by the government

The government of India has launched a new ‘Innovative Challenge’ urging startups to participate and build the country’s own video-conferencing application. The government will reward whoever builds the app keeping the security of the users in mind.

This comes after the Indian government requested everyone to not use Zoom video conferencing app due to some security issues. Several companies such as Google have banned employees from using Zoom for work.

Some rumours are now circulating on the internet stating that the Government of India has officially launched its video conferencing platform called Say Namaste. Since then several users moved to the platform and appreciated the effort.

What is Say Namaste?

The truth is, Say Namaste video conferencing platform isn’t developed by the government of India. The platform is built by Incripts, a Mumbai-based web application and software development firm.

The government debunks the rumours of it launching Zoom alternative and noted in a tweet, “#MyGovFactCheck of the Day: A news saying that the Government has launched a video conferencing tool ‘NAMASTE’ to take on ‘unsafe’ Zoom is FAKE! Don’t believe such misinformation! Stay Informed, Stay Safe! #IndiaFightsCorona,”

Is Say Namaste an app?

No it isn’t. Say Namaste is basically an online tool and not an app that is available on Google Play store and Apple App store. But Say Namaste has confirmed to launch an official application on iOS. No words on Android availability yet.

How Say Namaste works?

All you need to do is type https://www.saynamaste.in/ on your web browser and press enter. It can be used on both smatphone and desktop. We tried using the online video conferencing tool and found it to lag a lot. We tried conducting a group meeting using the platform but it kept on loading and didn’t allow us to have the meeting.

Well, the reason for the lag could be a sudden demand. Soon after launching the platform Say Namaste took to Twitter to reveal that it “crossed 100,000 users and 25,000 meetings in less than 48 hours.” The platform is currently in beta and that could be another reason for the lag.

How to use on phone, PC

–After heading over to the http://www.saynamaste.in you will be able to see two options: create new meeting and join existing meeting.

–With the create new meeting option you will be able to create a meeting ID and send it to people have to have the meeting with.

–To join a meeting you will be required to enter your name, the meeting ID and the meeting code sent by the host of the meeting in the space given.

At the top, the website notes, “Lakhs of Indians are currently using NAMASTE and hence you may face some temporary connectivity issues. Thank you for your support!” So you may experience bugs and issues while using this platform.

