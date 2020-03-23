Save your bandwidth! Disable auto-update for Windows 10 while you work

Here is how you can disable the auto-update in Windows 10. (Representational image: Pixabay) Here is how you can disable the auto-update in Windows 10. (Representational image: Pixabay)

In the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state governments across India have imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID 19. Private offices have instructed their employees to work remotely. However, sometimes your own laptop or computer becomes the reason for slow internet speed.

The operating system on your machine unapologetically eats away your broadband bandwidth or mobile data to update in the background while you are stuck with sluggish internet. On platforms like Microsoft Windows 10, there is no option to turn off automatic updates, which was an option in earlier versions.

We are sharing how you can force your Windows 10 system to stop the automatic windows update so that you can freely use your internet for your office work.

In Windows 10, you do not get an option to disable auto-updates in the system settings. To stop the updates, you need to disable the Windows Update Service altogether. Follow these steps to disable auto-update service:

*Launch the Run box by pressing the Windows Logo Key + R

*Type “services.msc” in the search box and press Enter

*You will see the Service dialogue box with the list of services. Scroll to the bottom part and spot the “Windows Update”

*Double Click on it to open the settings box for Windows Update service

*Go to Startup and select “Disabled” from the drop-down menu

*Click “Apply” and “OK”

That’s it.

After you are done with your work, remember to turn on the Windows Update service by following the same steps and selecting “Automatic” from the drop-down menu. There are other methods to disable the auto-updates for Windows 10 but we found this method to be the easiest.

We have carried stories to help make your ‘work from home’ a hassle-free experience. These stories include how to monitor excessive data usage, tips to improve your Wi-Fi signal strength, how to check and fix slow internet connection, and comparison of wireless broadband internet connection. Be sure to check them out.

