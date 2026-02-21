Sarvam launches Indus AI chat app, taking on global giants

Sarvam AI enters India’s booming generative AI market with its 105B-parameter Indus chatbot, challenging rivals like OpenAI and Google.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Sarvam Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the rollout will happen gradually, adding that the company is actively seeking user feedback to improve the service. (Express Image)Sarvam Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the rollout will happen gradually, adding that the company is actively seeking user feedback to improve the service. (Express Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s AI startup Sarvam AI has launched its Indus chat app for web and mobile users, stepping into a market currently led by global names such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The rollout comes at a time when India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for generative AI tools. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said ChatGPT has crossed 100 million weekly active users in India, while Anthropic noted that India accounts for nearly 6 per cent of global usage of its Claude chatbot. The numbers underline how competitive the space has become.

Powered by a 105B-parameter model

The Indus app runs on Sarvam’s newly unveiled 105-billion-parameter large language model, known as Sarvam 105B. The startup introduced this model, along with a smaller 30B version, earlier this week at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Also read | Tech Mahindra, NVIDIA expand Project Indus with education-focused LLM

Designed with Indian users in mind, Indus allows people to ask questions by typing or speaking. Responses are delivered in both text and audio, making the app accessible to a wider audience. Users can log in using their phone number, Google or Microsoft account, or Apple ID. For now, access appears to be limited to India.

The app is currently in beta and available on iOS, Android, and the web.

Features, limits, and expansion plans

Users cannot delete chat history without removing their account entirely, and there is no option to disable the reasoning mode, which can sometimes slow replies. Sarvam has also cautioned that some users may face waitlists as the company increases its computing capacity.

Also Read | JioHotstar partners with OpenAI: Now use ChatGPT to find your next favourite movie, webseries

Sarvam Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the rollout will happen gradually, adding that the company is actively seeking user feedback to improve the service.

Story continues below this ad

Building a domestic AI alternative

Founded in 2023, Sarvam has raised $41 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, and Khosla Ventures. The aim of the company is to develop AI models that are specifically designed for the languages and requirements of India.

Indus is expected to further heat up the competition in the AI chatbot market in India.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement