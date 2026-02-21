Sarvam launches Indus AI chat app, taking on global giants

India’s AI startup Sarvam AI has launched its Indus chat app for web and mobile users, stepping into a market currently led by global names such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.
The rollout comes at a time when India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for generative AI tools. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said ChatGPT has crossed 100 million weekly active users in India, while Anthropic noted that India accounts for nearly 6 per cent of global usage of its Claude chatbot. The numbers underline how competitive the space has become.
The Indus app runs on Sarvam’s newly unveiled 105-billion-parameter large language model, known as Sarvam 105B. The startup introduced this model, along with a smaller 30B version, earlier this week at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
Designed with Indian users in mind, Indus allows people to ask questions by typing or speaking. Responses are delivered in both text and audio, making the app accessible to a wider audience. Users can log in using their phone number, Google or Microsoft account, or Apple ID. For now, access appears to be limited to India.
The app is currently in beta and available on iOS, Android, and the web.
Users cannot delete chat history without removing their account entirely, and there is no option to disable the reasoning mode, which can sometimes slow replies. Sarvam has also cautioned that some users may face waitlists as the company increases its computing capacity.
Sarvam Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the rollout will happen gradually, adding that the company is actively seeking user feedback to improve the service.
Founded in 2023, Sarvam has raised $41 million from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, and Khosla Ventures. The aim of the company is to develop AI models that are specifically designed for the languages and requirements of India.
Indus is expected to further heat up the competition in the AI chatbot market in India.
