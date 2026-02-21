Sarvam launches Indus AI chat app, taking on global giants

Sarvam Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the rollout will happen gradually, adding that the company is actively seeking user feedback to improve the service. (Express Image)

India’s AI startup Sarvam AI has launched its Indus chat app for web and mobile users, stepping into a market currently led by global names such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

The rollout comes at a time when India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for generative AI tools. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said ChatGPT has crossed 100 million weekly active users in India, while Anthropic noted that India accounts for nearly 6 per cent of global usage of its Claude chatbot. The numbers underline how competitive the space has become.

Powered by a 105B-parameter model

The Indus app runs on Sarvam’s newly unveiled 105-billion-parameter large language model, known as Sarvam 105B. The startup introduced this model, along with a smaller 30B version, earlier this week at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.