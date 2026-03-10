SanDisk’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive launches in India starting at Rs 2,049

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive offers up to 1TB storage in an ultra-compact design. (Image Source: SanDisk)

SanDisk, the popular brand known for making SSDs, memory cards and USB flash drives, has unveiled the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive, which it says is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive.

Useful for professionals, students and users on the go, the tiny USB-C drive offers high-capacity storage in a small package that is designed to stay put once plugged in.

Available in various storage sizes ranging from 64GB to 1TB, the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive offers up to read and write speeds of up to 400MB/s for the 128GB and higher storage variants. The company says the 64GB version of the USB-C flash drive has slightly slower read and write speeds of up to 300MB/s.