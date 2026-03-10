SanDisk’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive launches in India starting at Rs 2,049

SanDisk, the popular brand known for making SSDs, memory cards and USB flash drives, has unveiled the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive, which it says is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive.
Useful for professionals, students and users on the go, the tiny USB-C drive offers high-capacity storage in a small package that is designed to stay put once plugged in.
Available in various storage sizes ranging from 64GB to 1TB, the SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive offers up to read and write speeds of up to 400MB/s for the 128GB and higher storage variants. The company says the 64GB version of the USB-C flash drive has slightly slower read and write speeds of up to 300MB/s.
These pocket-friendly devices come with SanDisk’s Memory Zone app, which enables seamless backups for Windows as well as macOS. The flash drive works on numerous devices, including laptops, tablets and other USB-C compatible products.
SanDisk says the small size of the USB-C drive reduces the wear and tear as users won’t have to plug and unplug it constantly.
The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive will be available on Flipkart, with the 64GB version priced at Rs 2,049. The 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants of the USB-C flash drive can be purchased for Rs 2,799, Rs 4,899, Rs 4,999 and Rs 17,299, respectively.