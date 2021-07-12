Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event: Galaxy Z Fold 3, S21 FE, Galaxy Watch 4 images leaked

The tweets by the tipster reveal renders of what seems to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in all its glory ( Image source : Twitter/ Evan Blass)

Samsung is expected to launch various new devices at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. According to a report by noted tipster Evan Blass on Twitter, the event will see two new Galaxy foldable devices, a new Galaxy FE phone, two new Galaxy Watches, and a set of new Galaxy Buds.

The event is speculated to take place on August 11, according to reports. Blass has already revealed what could supposedly be the official renders of the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3. The tweets adds that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would be offered in at least three colours: white, green, and black. The Z Flip 3, will come in purple, black, gold, and green according to the tweet.

The tipster has posted other GIFs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The device is said to come in white, a yellowish grey, purple, and black colour options. If this is indeed true and the company releases the phone, it will likely be a mid-range flagship version of the S21 and looks to take a lot of design inspiration from the Samsung flagship.

Blass has also shared GIFs of two new Samsung watches on Twitter. The device is speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, and seems to sport a bezel and two buttons on the right side. The watch, is expected to come in white, black and grey, is also expected to run Wear, which is Google and Samsung’s new smartwatch platform.

The other watch shared by Blass appears to be the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The thread also reveals three colours of unannounced Samsung Galaxy Buds, expected to be the Galaxy Buds 2.