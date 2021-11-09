scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Samsung’s next Exynos chipset could launch on November 19

Samsung could launch its Exynos 2200 chipset on November 19. Here's everything we know about it so far.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 9, 2021 9:13:01 pm
Samsung, Samsung Exynos 2200,Here's all we know about the Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset ahead of its launch. (Image Source: Instagram/ Samsung Exynos)

Samsung could announce its next chipset later this month, suggests a number of hints the brand has been leaving behind on social media. The posts point at November 19, which is when the brand is expected to launch the Exynos 2200.

The Exnos 2200, Samsung’s next flagship chipset is set to feature an AMD-powered GPU. AMD confirmed back at its Computex 2021 keynote that the next flagship Samsung Exynos processor will include the company’s RDNA2 graphics. This would enable ray tracing and other capabilities for the first time on a smartphone chipset. “Everything changes on November 19, 2021,” Samsung adds in the post.

Check out the post by Samsung Exynos on Instagram below.

Samsung, Samsung Exynos 2200, Here’s the post Samsung shared on Instagram. (Image Source: Instagram)

“AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we are happy to announce that we will bring custom graphics IP (Intellectual Property) to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC (System on Chip) with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities,” Lisa Su, AMD CEO said, back during the keynote.

Also Read |AMD confirms new Samsung Exynos flagship chip with RDNA2 GPU

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung’s new Exynos 2200 chipset will be built on a new 4nm process, making it the first chipset of its kind. The chipset will reportedly feature a Cortex-X2 CPU core along with three Cortex-A710 CPU cores and four Cortex-A510 CPU cores.

With the Exynos 2200, Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips could for the first time hold an advantage over the Qualcomm Snapdragon counterparts that the brand uses in its flagship phones in the US.

Samsung’s Snapdragon smartphones have always held a performance advantage over the Exynos ones. However, with the Exynos 2200, that could change. We should know more details on the same post November 19 and later on November 20, when Qualcomm is expected to launch its next chipset, the Snapdragon 898.

