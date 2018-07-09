PM Modi, Prez Moon Jae-In inaugurate world’s largest mobile phone factory, will produce 1 crore sets a month

PM Narendra Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and President Moon Jae-In. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) PM Narendra Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and President Moon Jae-In. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Samsung on Monday announced that it will double the capacity of its mobile phone factory in Noida making it the largest phone manufacturing unit in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-In together inaugurated the plant which will produce up to 120 million smartphones every year. That is one crore phones every month out of the 35-acre facility. The new plant will provide 1,000 more jobs directly.

PM Modi speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that the new unit will be a matter of pride for not just India, but Uttar Pradesh and Noida. He said this was an important milestone in the path to make India a manufacturing hub. “Samsung’s global R&D hub is in India. Now, this manufacturing unit is also coming here,” he said, adding that there is hardly a middle-class family in India without a Korean product. Follow Samsung Noida factory opening Highlights

The new Samsung plant in Noida will provide 1,000 more jobs directly. The new Samsung plant in Noida will provide 1,000 more jobs directly.

“India’s growing middle class is a huge opportunity,” Modi reminded the world, adding how India is now the second largest mobile manufacturing hub in the world. “India today has 120 mobile factories, which was just 2 in 2014. Out of the 120 factories 50 of them are in Noida alone,” he said. About 30 per cent of all phones made in the new unit will be exported, the PM said, adding how this highlighted the blend of Korean technology and Indian manufacturing.

President Moon Jae-in underlined the importance of the old link between the two countries and said the new plant will create a new IT civilisation forged in the sweat of Indian and Korean workers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it was an important occasion for everyone. He too touched upon how Korea and Uttar Pradesh had a historic relationship when the princess of Ayodhya was married to a Korean prince. He said the factory would give over 35,000 jobs directly and indirectly and hence the UP Government ensured that the unit got the infrastructure and policy help it needed.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd