Samsung’s ISOCELL Slim GH1 camera sensor has the smallest pixels ever

Samsung has launched its ISOCELL Slim GH1 image mobile sensor, which it claims has the smallest 0.7-micrometer (μm) pixel size on 43.7-megapixel (Mp). The ISOCELL Slim GH1 is ideal for slim full-display devices, thanks to the super-small package, as per the company. Prior to this, Samsung also launched 0.8μm pixels on its 48MP and 64MP sensors. The mass production of Samsung ISOCELL Slim GH1 could begin by the end of this year.

Samsung ISOCELL Slim, GH1 is expected to be aimed at selfies, just like its 32MP 0.8μm sensor. Despite the smaller size, the 0.7μm pixels can absorb sufficient light to produce bright and vivid photographs. The colour cross-talk and optical loss are minimized by the company’s latest pixel isolation technology.

The low-light phots will be improved as well, thanks to pixel-merging Tetracell technology, which is said to enable light sensitivity equivalent to that of a 1.4μm-pixel image sensor. To improve the speed and accuracy of autofocus, the GH1 supports features like electronic image stabilisation (EIS), phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), and Super PD. The real-time high dynamic range (HDR) helps with more balanced exposure and richer color in mixed-light environments as well.

Samsung ISOCELL Slim GH1 includes several features for an enhanced video recording as well. The loss in field of view (FOV) while shooting videos at 4K (3,840×2,160) resolutions is reduced with a high resolution of 7,968×5,480. While recording high-resolution videos or selfies at 60T frames per second (fps), the sensor takes advantage of Tetracell technology to capture more details in backgrounds.

“We are pleased to deliver yet another breakthrough with the industry’s first 0.7μm pixel image sensor, the ISOCELL Slim GH1 that will enable sleeker and more streamlined designs as well as excellent imaging experiences in tomorrow’s smartphones,” said Yongin Park, executive vice president of the sensor business at Samsung Electronics in a press release.