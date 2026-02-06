Samsung’s Galaxy A07 5G debuts in India with massive battery and 6-year update promise

Samsung launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India Friday. This model is the latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy A-series. The smartphone was launched in India within days of its launch in other Asian markets like Thailand and the Philippines.
The Galaxy A07 5G is available in two RAM models. The lower version of the phone, which offers a 4GB RAM variant and 128GB storage, is available for Rs 15,999. The higher 6GB RAM variant with the same storage of 128GB is available for Rs 17,999. Samsung is offering the phone in three colour options: Black, Light Green and Light Violet. The device is available for purchase through Samsung Exclusive Stores, website, and authorised offline and online retail partners across India.
As a part of the launch offer, consumers can get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 if the purchase is made through Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI credit cards, as well as UPI transactions.
The smartphone has a larger PLS LCD touchscreen display, measuring 6.7 inches, along with HD+ screen resolution support and an ability to reach a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The smartphone screen can reach an increased brightness level of up to 800 nits and has increased durability because of its glass fibre reinforced polymer back and IP54 rating that offers basic protection against dust and water splashes.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. The storage can be increased up to 2TB through a microSD card. The phone runs Android 16 with One UI 8.0 on top, and Samsung has promised up to six major Android updates along with six years of security patches.
On the camera side, the phone features a 50MP main rear camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera. Both front and rear camera videos can be recorded at Full HD and 30fps.
The Galaxy A07 5G is powered by a huge 6,000mAh battery and also supports fast battery charging of 25 watt. Other features of this smartphone are that it is equipped with a fingerprint reader on the sides of the device, allowing room for dual sim support, 5G support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a Type-C connector, and a headphone jack.
