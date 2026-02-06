Samsung’s Galaxy A07 5G debuts in India with massive battery and 6-year update promise

The smartphone has a larger PLS LCD touchscreen display, measuring 6.7 inches, along with HD+ screen resolution support and an ability to reach a 120Hz screen refresh rate. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India Friday. This model is the latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy A-series. The smartphone was launched in India within days of its launch in other Asian markets like Thailand and the Philippines.

The Galaxy A07 5G is available in two RAM models. The lower version of the phone, which offers a 4GB RAM variant and 128GB storage, is available for Rs 15,999. The higher 6GB RAM variant with the same storage of 128GB is available for Rs 17,999. Samsung is offering the phone in three colour options: Black, Light Green and Light Violet. The device is available for purchase through Samsung Exclusive Stores, website, and authorised offline and online retail partners across India.