Samsung’s next foldable device could have a massive 17.3-inch display

Samsung is known for its foldable smartphones such as the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4. Although it has a strong hold on the folding display technology, the company is yet to launch a laptop with a folding display, and this could all change pretty soon.

According to the latest report by The Elec, Samsung is working on its very first laptop with a folding display, featuring a massive 17.3-inch folding screen. The device is said to feature a folding OLED which will measure 13.3 inches diagonally.

Although Samsung could be late to the folding laptop segment, the company is expected to have an edge over the competition. The company is likely to use all the learnings from the folding smartphones to make the upcoming Samsung laptop a one-of-a-kind laptop with a folding display.

According to the report, Samsung’s first laptop with a foldable screen was slated to release in 2022. However, the launch has been postponed due to some unknown reason. We could expect the launch of the Samsung folding laptop in early 2023, which is likely to compete against devices like the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and the recently announced Asus ZenBook 17 Fold.

While there might not be a great demand for folding laptops, it’s definitely considered a niche product. Like other folding laptops, Samsung’s offering is also expected to be on the expensive side and is likely to cost over $2,500, which is over $1,000 more than a regular laptop with similar specifications.

While there is no information about the exact specifications of the Samsung’s folding laptop, it is likely to feature a 12th Gen intel processor with at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The laptop is likely to run on Windows 11 OS and is also expected to support touch input and might even include an S-Pen.