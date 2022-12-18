scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Samsung’s next foldable device could have a massive 17.3-inch display

Samsung's very first laptop with a folding display was supposed to launch in 2022 and the launch was postponed due to an unknown reason.

Samsung's first laptop with folding display will have a 17.3-inch display (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Samsung is known for its foldable smartphones such as the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4. Although it has a strong hold on the folding display technology, the company is yet to launch a laptop with a folding display, and this could all change pretty soon.

According to the latest report by The Elec, Samsung is working on its very first laptop with a folding display, featuring a massive 17.3-inch folding screen. The device is said to feature a folding OLED which will measure 13.3 inches diagonally.

Also read: |Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: Folding in more usability

Although Samsung could be late to the folding laptop segment, the company is expected to have an edge over the competition. The company is likely to use all the learnings from the folding smartphones to make the upcoming Samsung laptop a one-of-a-kind laptop with a folding display.

According to the report, Samsung’s first laptop with a foldable screen was slated to release in 2022. However, the launch has been postponed due to some unknown reason. We could expect the launch of the Samsung folding laptop in early 2023, which is likely to compete against devices like the Asus ZenBook 17 Fold and the recently announced Asus ZenBook 17 Fold.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

While there might not be a great demand for folding laptops, it’s definitely considered a niche product. Like other folding laptops, Samsung’s offering is also expected to be on the expensive side and is likely to cost over $2,500, which is over $1,000 more than a regular laptop with similar specifications.

While there is no information about the exact specifications of the Samsung’s folding laptop, it is likely to feature a 12th Gen intel processor with at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The laptop is likely to run on Windows 11 OS and is also expected to support touch input and might even include an S-Pen.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 11:33:02 am
Next Story

Watch: Mitchell Starc joins 300 club with a sizzling inswinging yorker

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close