Samsung’s first Galaxy Z Fold 8 teasers point to a wider foldable design

Samsung has officially begun teasing its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, ahead of its expected launch later this month. Instead of releasing a conventional teaser trailer, the company has wiped out almost its entire Instagram account and replaced it with a cryptic campaign centred on the tagline “New Shape, New Joy.”
The teaser campaign strongly hints at the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s biggest upgrade: a redesigned form factor expected to be shorter, wider and easier to use than previous Galaxy Fold models.
Each teaser plays on the new design, showing graphics that appear to trim down the tall Galaxy Z Fold 7 before revealing a wider silhouette believed to represent the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Several teaser captions reinforce the redesign without directly naming the upcoming smartphone. Phrases such as “A sweet new shape,” “Cuts to what matters,” and “Feels just right” appear across the posts, while others tease “A whole new slice” and promise “A sweet reveal.”
The clearest hint comes in a teaser titled “Bold Stroke. New Shape.” The short clip features purple, pink, and gold colour shades that have also appeared in recent leaks, and it ends with a wallpaper displaying the number 8, leaving little doubt that Samsung is referring to the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The teaser campaign follows a series of recent leaks that showed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 alongside what has been referred to as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. According to those reports, the standard Fold 8 is expected to adopt a noticeably wider design, while the Ultra variant could retain Samsung’s existing taller form factor.
A wider cover display has been one of the most requested improvements from Galaxy Fold users over the years. The redesign is expected to make the phone more comfortable for everyday tasks such as typing, browsing and using apps without unfolding the device.
Samsung has not officially confirmed a launch date, but multiple reports and leaks suggest the company could unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 during its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22.
The company has also not revealed specifications or pricing, although additional teasers are expected in the coming weeks as Samsung builds anticipation for its latest foldable lineup.