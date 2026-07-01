Samsung’s first Galaxy Z Fold 8 teasers point to a wider foldable design

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a wider cover display for a more comfortable everyday experience. (Image:Android Headlines)

Samsung has officially begun teasing its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, ahead of its expected launch later this month. Instead of releasing a conventional teaser trailer, the company has wiped out almost its entire Instagram account and replaced it with a cryptic campaign centred on the tagline “New Shape, New Joy.”

The teaser campaign strongly hints at the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s biggest upgrade: a redesigned form factor expected to be shorter, wider and easier to use than previous Galaxy Fold models.

Each teaser plays on the new design, showing graphics that appear to trim down the tall Galaxy Z Fold 7 before revealing a wider silhouette believed to represent the Galaxy Z Fold 8.