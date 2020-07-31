Samsung’s UV sterilizer disinfects smartphones, other gadgets in 10 minutes

Samsung’s UV sterilizer disinfects smartphones, other gadgets in just 10 minutes (Image: Samsung) Samsung’s UV sterilizer disinfects smartphones, other gadgets in just 10 minutes (Image: Samsung)

Demand for UV sterilizers is rising amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. There are several UV sterilizers already available in the market while there are companies that are coming up with some new ones. Samsung is one such company. The consumer electronics and smartphone brand, Samsung, today introduced a new UV sterilizer in India.

One of the key highlights of this particular UV sterilizer is that it comes with wireless charging support. The UV sterilizer comes with a price tag of Rs 3,599 and will be available early August at all retail channels, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Here’s everything about Samsung’s UV sterilizer

Samsung claims that the UV sterilizer can disinfect smartphones, wireless earbuds and smartwatch in just 10 minutes. The device is compact yet well designed and light enough to be carried anywhere and everywhere the user wants, the company further claims. Samsung says that its UV sterilizer is designed to fit a variety of device sizes so users can sterilize as many products as they want.

UV sterilize includes a single button that switches it on and off. The device automatically switches off after 10 minutes, allowing users to sanitize their devices. Tests done by two independent certification institutes namely Intertek and SG claim that the UV sterilizer can effectively kill up to 99 per cent of the bacteria and germs that includes E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans.

Interestingly, the Samsung UV sterilizer box comes with dual UV lights that are able to sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside.

The UV Sterilizer comes with a 10W Wireless Charger that can charge any device with Qi-compatible wireless charging support. Samsung claims that the charging continues even after sanitization is done so that the device is not just disinfected but also charged when picked up.

Commenting on the launch of the UV sterilizer Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said “At Samsung, we are constantly working to develop meaningful innovations that help improve the lives of our consumers. In today’s world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, we’re introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging. The UV Sterilizer is a perfect and compact device to keep our personal daily belongings germ free, protected and disinfected.”

