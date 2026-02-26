Samsung unveils the Galaxy S26 and S26+: Price, specs, and more

The Galaxy S26 series provides an improved user experience with Galaxy AI, which simplifies actions and tasks based on context. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

Samsung on Wednesday, February 25, unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. The new devices are the latest offerings from the brand’s high-end Galaxy S line of smartphones. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ sport a sleek design with slim bezels and a strong metal body.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will be offered in 12GB RAM variants with 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. Pricing for the Galaxy S26 series is expected to start at Rs 87,999, and the Galaxy S26+ starts from Rs 1,19,999, with the Galaxy S26+ priced higher depending on the storage configuration.

The Galaxy S26 has a compact display, making it ideal for those who prefer portability, while the Galaxy S26+ has a larger display that is ideal for multimedia content consumption and multitasking. The S26 features a 6.3-inch FHD display, while the S26+ variant ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Both devices come equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Both devices use a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.