Samsung unveils the Galaxy S26 and S26+: Price, specs, and more

Samsung on Wednesday, February 25, unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. The new devices are the latest offerings from the brand’s high-end Galaxy S line of smartphones. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ sport a sleek design with slim bezels and a strong metal body.
The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will be offered in 12GB RAM variants with 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. Pricing for the Galaxy S26 series is expected to start at Rs 87,999, and the Galaxy S26+ starts from Rs 1,19,999, with the Galaxy S26+ priced higher depending on the storage configuration.
The Galaxy S26 has a compact display, making it ideal for those who prefer portability, while the Galaxy S26+ has a larger display that is ideal for multimedia content consumption and multitasking. The S26 features a 6.3-inch FHD display, while the S26+ variant ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Both devices come equipped with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Both devices use a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.
While the S26 weighs 167 g, the S26+ is 190 g. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ come with a new-generation processor that provides faster performance and improved energy efficiency. It is paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Exynos 2600 processor depending on the market, and they are backed by Android 16-based One UI 8.5.
With the new lineup, durability is yet another aspect that Samsung has given particular care to. The new devices come with enhanced water and dust resistance. According to Samsung, the new S26 line of smartphones is all about offering a smooth and seamless experience to the consumer, whether it is about taking pictures, watching videos, or gaming.
When it comes to photography, the S26 smartphones feature improved main camera technology that enables users to take clear photos regardless of the lighting conditions. The camera features include enhanced night photography, advanced zoom capabilities, video recording with smoother stabilisation and clearer images for both front and rear cameras. The camera module comprises a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto on both phones.
The battery life of the S26 comes with a 4,300 mAh battery, and the Samsung S26+ comes with a 4,900 mAh battery. While the Galaxy S26 supports up to 55 per cent in about 30 minutes of charging with 25W, the S26+ goes up to 69 per cent in 30 minutes of charge using a 45W charger.
The Galaxy S26 series provides an improved user experience with Galaxy AI, which simplifies actions and tasks based on context. The Now Nudge feature gives users suggestions, and the Now Brief feature gives users recommendations and reminders.
The Circle to Search with Google feature gives users better image recognition, allowing them to see details in an image more efficiently. The series comes with multiple agents, including an improved Bixby agent, which enables users to do tasks easily with voice or button commands.
The Galaxy S26 series is designed to provide a proactive and personalised assistant experience, turning Galaxy smartphones into trusted companions that can anticipate users’ needs.