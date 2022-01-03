Samsung unveils new monitors for 2022: Smart Monitor M8, Odyssey Neo G8, and more

Samsung Electronics has announced a handful of new monitors and other products to be shown at CES 2022. Their versatile new lineup includes features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, delivering the best experience for gamers, professional work, and for watching content.

Smart Monitor M8

Like every other smart monitor, the M8 offers smart TV-like functions, letting you access various streaming apps while plugging into a computer. The 32-inch display comes in a warm white colour and is merely 11.4mm thick, which Samsung claims is “about three-quarters” thinner than their previous model.

It comes packaged with a movable SlimFit Cam that fixes itself to the top via magnets, allowing for crystal-clear video calls with support for popular calling apps like Google Duo. The company has also included a SmartThings hub, letting you see a floor plan and control other smart home devices in your house.

The M8 comes with support for cloud gaming through a new feature they call Game Home. Owners will be able to connect wireless controllers to it and stream cloud-based games, though there is no word on the services. Samsung has also mentioned a USB Type-C port that enables 65W charging passthrough.

Odyssey Neo G8

This 32-inch display is the world’s first 4K monitor featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. It is built with a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, is a larger 49-inch variant of the same while preserving the 1000R curvature and 1ms response time. The backside comes in a white exterior and includes CoreSync RGB lighting that matches the colours of the content on-screen.

According to GSMArena, the mini LED backlighting system uses units that are 1/40th the size of conventional LED units. With Samsung’s Quantum HDR 2000, the monitor can achieve 2000nit of peak brightness and high contrast ratio, “bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion.”

High Resolution Monitor S8

Aimed at professional creators and designers, Samsung’s new S8 range is the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified glare-free monitor. It is available in two models – 27-inch and 32-inch, and features a matte display on top of the panel to reduce light reflection even without the use of a monitor hood.

It delivers up to 98 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, providing the highest levels of accuracy and an ultra-wide range of rich colours. The monitors are height adjustable as well and feature tilt, swivel, and pivot control points, while offering LAN ports and a USB Type-C port with 90W charging passthrough.

New Frame TVs – anti-reflective screen

At CES 2022, Samsung is introducing matte, anti-reflective displays for its Frame lineup of TVs, which are not only meant for entertainment, but also for admiring art, similar to LG Display’s recent concept piece. The new anti-reflective film will eliminate screen glare to imitate a “lifelike” texture that feels like a canvas to touch, making oil paintings and other art pop. It also features a frame that resembles wood and an in-built art store, where you can purchase digital paintings and photographs.

New Eco Remote

In 2021, Samsung introduced a solar panel to the back of their Eco Remote, so it can charge via the sun’s rays. This time, the company has added RF (radio frequency) harvesting capabilities that will also pull small amounts of power from radio waves such as your home Wi-Fi. The new feature should keep your remote charged throughout the day, while also offering faster results via a USB Type-C port. According to The Verge, this year, the company is introducing a white model as well that is meant to complement its lifestyle TVs such as the aforementioned Frame lineup.

LG Display had also introduced some innovative tech last month, mainly centred around their flexible OLED screens. One of them is a Media Chair that combines an OLED TV with a half-moon-shaped recliner to provide a comfortable viewing experience. There is also a Smart Window which is geared towards creating a futuristic work environment, where the OLED displays replace the glass window panes in an office.

Any further details on these products will be revealed on January 4 at CES 2022.