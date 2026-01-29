Samsung unveils 13-inch paper-thin digital display that uses almost zero power and cuts carbon by 40%

The new model, EM13DX, expands Samsung’s Colour E-Paper lineup and is designed as a practical alternative to printed posters and paper signs. Built using digital ink technology, the display consumes almost no power when showing static content, making it well-suited for places where information rarely changes but visibility still matters. Retail stores, cafes, offices and hotels are among the environments Samsung is targeting with this launch.

Hyoung Jae Kim, Executive Vice-President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business, said the display reflects a shift in how digital signage is being used. He explained that companies are increasingly looking for flexible and efficient ways to communicate, and Colour E-Paper is meant to replace traditional paper signage with a lightweight, low-energy digital option.

Paper-like visuals with a focus on sustainability

The 13-inch Colour E-Paper is the smallest model in Samsung’s lineup and is roughly the size of an A4 sheet. It features a 1,600 x 1,200 resolution with a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it ideal for menus, price tags, notices and promotional displays. Samsung says its colour imaging algorithm improves clarity and smoothness, giving the visuals a paper-like appearance that closely resembles printed posters.

The display comes with a rechargeable battery and USB Type-C connectivity, making it possible to install the display without having to rely on a power source at all times. The display measures only 17.9 mm in thickness and weighs approximately 0.9 kg with the battery installed, making it very portable and easy to reposition depending on the needs of the display.

The product stands out based on its focus on the environment. The casing of the product is a combination of recycled plastic and bio-resin derived from phytoplankton, microscopic organisms that live in aquatic environments. As per UL, a global safety and sustainability certification organisation, the product contains 45 per cent recycled plastic and 10 per cent bio-resin derived from phytoplankton. Samsung says this approach can reduce carbon emissions during manufacturing by more than 40 per cent compared to standard petroleum-based plastics. Even the packaging reflects this goal, with all components made entirely from paper.

In terms of software, the content can be updated using the Samsung E-Paper app on Android and iOS devices, while larger installations can be controlled using Samsung’s cloud-based VXT platform.

Samsung will launch a new 20-inch Color E-Paper at the ISE 2026 event in Barcelona, further broadening the portfolio, which currently includes the 32-inch model. With this launch, Samsung continues to solidify its position as a leader in the commercial display market, thanks to its reported 36.2 per cent global market share in digital signage as of Quarter 3 of the 2024-25 financial year.