Samsung Unpacked 2 launch event set for October 20

Samsung has announced it will be hosting an Unpacked event on October 20, which means next week. The South Korean giant has confirmed this news through a short video on YouTube, which doesn’t reveal much about what the company is planning to launch.

In August this year, Samsung already launched a number of devices, including Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. This makes it a bit difficult to guess what Samsung has in mind for the upcoming event.

The video shows a couple of app icons, which suggests that we might get to hear some software news. The company’s latest blog post also hints at some kind of personalization for Samsung Galaxy phones.

“Our users are multifaceted and live life in so many colourful, interesting, and unique ways. As such, the technology they use every day should reflect their individuality. Join Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology,” the company said.

It is being rumoured that the brand will unveil new smartphones. It could launch a low-cost “fan edition” of the Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship phone. Several reports also suggest that Samsung could announce stylus support for the Galaxy Tab S8.

This will be a virtual event and it will take place at 10:00AM ET (around 7:30PM in India). It will be live-streamed via the company’s official site and YouTube account. Samsung is expected to reveal more details in the coming days.