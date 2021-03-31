Samsung TV Plus free streaming service launched in India for smart TVs and Galaxy phones

Samsung TV Plus is free with ad-supported content unlike other popular streaming services in India such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and others

Samsung has announced the launch of its TV Plus service in India. This service will offer Samsung Smart TV users free TV content with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos. There is no need for a set-top box to use Samsung TV Plus. Samsung will not be charging a subscription fee for this service.

Samsung Smart TVs launched in 2017 and onwards will be able to run the TV Plus service with the help of an internet connection. Users will be able to access content from genres like news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and shows. It will include 27 global and local channels. Samsung says that more content partners will be included in the TV Plus app in the future. Overall, there are over 800 channels across all genres.

The service will not be just limited to smart TVs. Most of the Galaxy smartphones and tablets with Android O OS or higher software versions will be able to run the service. It will be available for download in April 2021 from Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store. However, the date of the launch has not been specified yet.

“Over the last one year, consumers have been spending more time at home. Their television sets and smartphones have become the centers of their lives, for both entertainment as well as information. We also noticed that consumers now immensely value great media content, reason why we chose to introduce Samsung TV Plus in India. Over the next few months, we expect to scale TV Plus to add more channels and content,” Reshma Prasad Virmani, Director, Services, Samsung India, said.

With the launch of Samsung TV Plus in India, the streaming service is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.