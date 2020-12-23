Samsung TV Plus, free streaming service set for India launch in 2021

Samsung TV Plus user interface (Image: Samsung TV Plus website)

Samsung has announced that Samsung TV Plus, its free web content service for the company’s smart TVs is coming to India in 2021. Along with India, the South Korean tech giant will also launch the service in Mexico, Sweden and a select few European countries.

So far, the service is up and running in 12 countries including Canada, France and others with two new entrants (Australia and Brazil) recently. So far there is no confirmation about the exact launch date in the new markets it will be going live in. However, it will be free ad-supported content unlike popular streaming services in India including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and others.

“We have seen TVs become the centre of entertainment – from being a source of news to a streaming on-demand partner,” said Seline Sangsook Han, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With our latest expansion into new markets and content line-up, we hope that TV Plus continues to be a premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users all over the world.”

So far, it is not clear whether the service will be available for Galaxy phones or not in India. In the US, it comes pre-loaded in several Galaxy devices including S20 series, Note 20 series and others. If it is made available on Galaxy phones, users will be able to simply download the app from the Play Store or Galaxy store.

The service was launched five years ago and it came pre-installed in its Smart TVs in 2016. For existing Samsung smart TV users in India, an OTA update can easily get the service running. Samsung TV Plus includes over 740 channels worldwide. It is yet to be seen the local content which will be available on the service.

