Samsung to use TSMC tech for Nvidia’s next-gen memory chips: Report

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Nvidia ​has ​asked Samsung, SK Hynix ⁠and Micron Technology to use TSMC's process for NVHBM ‌base dies, and sixth-generation DRAM technology for its core dies, the report said.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 09:32 AM IST
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Samsung Electronics will use TSMC’s 3-nanometre process to produce base dies for Nvidia’s next-generation custom high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported on Sunday.

The move would mark the first time ⁠Samsung ​has worked with the Taiwanese contract chipmaker at the HBM manufacturing stage, according to the report.

Nvidia ​has ​asked Samsung, SK Hynix ⁠and Micron Technology to use TSMC’s process for NVHBM ‌base dies, and sixth-generation DRAM technology for its core dies, the newspaper said, citing industry sources.

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NVHBM, unveiled in August, integrates Nvidia’s custom memory controller into ⁠the base ⁠die and is aimed at standardising implementation across multiple ⁠memory ‌suppliers, according to the company.

Samsung accepted Nvidia’s ‌requirements after an internal review but plans to retain its ‌in-house production ​model ​for standard HBM ​and custom products for other customers, Seoul Economic ​Daily said.

It is also ⁠assessing whether its own foundry could produce NVHBM base dies if ‌demand ⁠exceeds TSMC’s capacity, the newspaper quoted an unnamed source ​as saying.

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