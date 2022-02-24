Samsung to unveil new devices made with recycled plastic at MWC: TM Roh

Samsung will unveil new innovations that incorporate recycled ocean-bound plastics at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), according to TM Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile phone division. Samsung’s recently released Galaxy S22 series made use of materials made from disposed fishing nets.

“With help from like-minded partners, we found a way to repurpose them into a new, high-performance material that can be incorporated into critical components of the Galaxy S22 series. From now on, more and more Galaxy devices will play a small part in reducing plastic waste in our oceans. I know we still have a long way to go. And at Mobile World Congress 2022, we will share our next wave of innovations that incorporate recycled ocean-bound plastics,” wrote Roh in an editorial on the company’s official newsroom.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, at least 14 million tons of plastic ends up in the ocean every year and it makes up 80 per cent of all marine debris found from deep-sea sediments to surface water. Apart from its threat to marine biodiversity, it also threatens food safety, human health, and coastal tourism while contributing to climate change.

In the editorial, Roh also speaks about Samsung and UNDP’s Generation17 initiative which aims to empower activists tackling pressing issues in the environment, education and other fields.

“I am in awe of the impactful ways people are helping to change the world with Galaxy, and I promise our work does not end here. Samsung will continue developing innovative technology that bridges barriers, connects communities and addresses the climate crisis,” he added.