Samsung to start production of HBM4 chips next month for Nvidia supply

The South Korean firm's contract prices for 32 gigabyte(GB) DDR5 memory chip modules jumped to $239 in November, up from $149 in September. (Image: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics plans to start production of its next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, or HBM4, next month and supply them to Nvidia, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Samsung has been trying to catch up with cross-town rival SK Hynix, a primary supplier for advanced ‍memory ⁠chips crucial for Nvidia’s AI accelerators, after supply delays had hit its earnings and share prices earlier last year.

Samsung shares climbed 2.2% while rival Hynix shares were down 2.9% in morning ​trade.

The person declined to give ‌details such as how many chips it plans to supply to Nvidia.

A Samsung spokesperson declined ​to comment, while Nvidia was not immediately available for comment.