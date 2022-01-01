Samsung to launch new Exynos chip with AMD graphics in January: All we know

Samsung started collaborating with chipmaker AMD back in 2019 for a new Exynos chipset with AMD’s graphics. The new chip was set to be launched in two years and now, the company has finally confirmed launch of the new chipset. A new tweet by the Samsung Exynos Twitter handle states that the company will launch its first AMD RDNA2-powered chip on January 11, 2022.

The new chip is also launching conveniently ahead of the awaited Galaxy S22 series flagship phones, which are expected to launch in February. This suggests that the new flagship S22 phones could come with the new AMD GPU-powered silicon.

“The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022,” the tweet said. Check it out below.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

What is RDNA?

RDNA refers to the Radeon Graphics architecture, first seen on the company’s Radeon RX 5000 series GPUs. The newer RDNA 2 GPU tech is what powers consoles like the Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series S/X. It is also found on the newer Radeon RX 6000 series graphic cards.

The tech coming to a mobile chipset could be a big step forward for mobile gaming, which could now be open to much bigger possibilities compared to the current Adreno graphics. However, whether the new chips could come to the immediate S22 series, including the Note-like S22 Ultra or later flagships still remains to be seen.

Even if the new S22 phones do come with the new Exynos chip, we still don’t know what regions the new chip will be available in this year. A previous report suggested that the South Korean company may make Snapdragon-versions of its phones available in more regions from this year, including India, where Samsung flagships traditionally were made available with the in-house Exynos chipsets.