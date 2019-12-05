Samsung launches ‘The Wall’ microLED TV to India: What is microLED and how does it compare to OLED?

Samsung has launched the MicroLED TV ‘ The Wall’ in three sizes– 146-inch, 219-inch, and 292-inch, in India. Samsung has launched the MicroLED TV ‘ The Wall’ in three sizes– 146-inch, 219-inch, and 292-inch, in India.

Samsung has launched “The Wall”– world’s first modular MicroLED display that comes in three sizes and resolutions– 146-inch in 4K definition, 219-inch in 6K definition and 292-inch in 8K definition. The price of ‘The Wall’ will range from Rs 5 crore to Rs 12 crore for the three variants and will be available in India starting today.

The Wall comes equipped with Quantum Processor Flex, which is a machine learning-based picture quality engine that analyzes image data to automatically calibrate the original low-resolution image according to the display.

The high-end TV uses the 0.8mm pixel pitch technology, AI up-scaling, Quantum HDR technology, peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims a 100,000-hour lifetime of its micro-LED display, which is designed to never turn off, but to change into a digital canvas with Ambient Mode.

What is MicroLED?

Samsung is known for making high-end Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED) TVs, where it is the market leader. The latest addition to its portfolio is the new MicroLED panel that comprises of self-illuminating microscopic light-emitting diodes (LEDs) just like an OLED panel. But, the MicroLED uses inorganic material, instead of organic films enabling it to bring higher peak brightness levels while retaining ultra-low blacks.

How MicroLED is different from LCD and OLED panels

LCD or Liquid Crystal Display consists of a matrix of liquid cells that can become opaque or change their colour. The coloured dots are laid out in front of a big light called a backlight, which lights up the display to make these dots visible and generate the picture. Since the LCD uses a backlight, the screen continues to generate light even if the display turns black, resulting in higher power consumption.

The MicroLED is similar to an OLED panel but uses inorganic material for better brightness.

The OLED panel also consists of millions of coloured dots but unlike an LCD screen, every single dot generates its own source of light. This means pixels can actually turn off completely generating deep blacks as if the display is turned off. Also, the OLED panel can save power while displaying blacks as the pixels on the black areas are turned off. The OLED panel also generates better contrast and looks ore vibrant.

Since the LCD panel has a backlight, it is capable of producing higher brightness levels and since the OLED panel can independently switch off the pixels, it results in better colours and contrast. The MicroLED combines the pros of both the OLED and LCD panel as it produces higher brightness levels along with better colours, contrast and deep blacks.

A MicroLED screen can illuminate far brighter than OLED, with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 which is up to 30 times brighter than comparable OLED TVs. With the inorganic material (gallium nitride) used in the production of OLED panels, the screen can actually go brighter and for a longer duration of time as well. In the case of an OLED panel, if it stays too bright for too long, the organic material diminishes but that’s not an issue with inorganic material in the MicroLED panels as it has a longer overall lifespan.

The LCD panel uses a backlight to illuminate the screen,

Apple could embrace the MiniLED in future

As per a report from MacRumors, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will also opt for MiniLED on the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 2020 16-inch Macbook Pro in the future. Notably, the MiniLED is different than the MicroLED.

A MiniLED is similar to regular LCD display but it shines a backlight through pixels, which act as filters to display specific colours. A MiniLED screen can stuff more LEDs into a display than a typical panel allowing local dimming for better contrast. Kuo says that Apple will use as many as 10,000 MiniLEDs — each smaller than 200 microns — on the 2020 iPad Pro and Macbook Pro.

