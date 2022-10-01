Samsung launches ‘The Frame’ TV in India: Check features and other details

Samsung has officially launched updated models of ‘The Frame’ TV in India. The new QLED TV lineup comes with Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K that offers 4K AI upscaling capability. Designed to look like a slim picture frame, The Frame TV offers customisable magnetic bezels which users can change according to their liking.

All models feature a 4K QLED display and support HDR10+ and Supreme UDH Dimming. It also comes with a Matte display that helps minimise reflections and supports video calling using Google Duo. Samsung has also added some features to The Frame TV such as True Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, SpaceFit Sound, EyeComfort mode and more.

Availability

The Frame TV comes in five screen sizes – 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch and is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and major offline retail stores.

Those buying The Frame TV on Samsung’s official online store or from the Samsung shop can avail cashback of up to 20 per cent on select banks. Samsung is also giving Galaxy A32 for free with the 75-inch model and a Galaxy A03 with the 65-inch model.

Also, consumers will get a standard three-year warranty and an additional 10-year screen burn-in warranty with the new Frame TVs.

Apart from The Frame TV, Samsung also announced a new blue colour variant for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. To give you a quick recap, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and offers 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from Rs 89,999.