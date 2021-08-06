Samsung starts pre-reserve for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in India ahead of global launch

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The company is expected to launch two new foldable smartphones, two smartwatches, and new truly wireless earbuds as part of the event.

Users in India can now pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2000 on Samsung India’s e-Store or Samsung Shop App .

If you decide to make the pre-reservation you will get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which which will entitle you to get a Smart tag worth Rs 2699 for free when you pre book the device. When you pre-books the device later, the token amount of Rs 2000 will be adjusted against the device price.

Coming to the Galaxy Unpacked Event, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The devices are expected to pack sleeker designs, faster processors, and improved software. Additionally the Galaxy Watch 4 will also make its debut at the event. This will be the first smartwatch to run Wear, the new operating system from Google and Samsung. The event has the tagline ” Get ready to Unfold.”

The company is also speculated to launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 which is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, with a few upgrades including active noise cancellation (ANC).

Although the company was also expected to launch the Galaxy S21 at the event, recent chip shortage may lead to a change of plans. It has also been speculated that the device may get released, though due to the global chip shortage its availability could be limited to certain markets. Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup should not expect a new Galaxy Note phone this year. Instead, more foldable phones that combine the goodness of the S Pen in the near future