Samsung smartwatches may soon help track muscle loss linked to GLP-1 drugs

Samsung is partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to study whether smartwatches, such as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, can help detect and reduce muscle loss associated with popular GLP-1 weight-loss medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy.
The research project focuses on a growing concern surrounding GLP-1 drugs: while they are highly effective for weight loss and diabetes management, studies suggest users may also lose significant amounts of lean muscle mass alongside body fat.
Researchers at the University of Virginia previously found that some patients taking GLP-1 medications lose not only fat tissue but also fat-free mass, including muscle. Muscle mass plays an important role in maintaining metabolic rate, physical strength, skeletal health, and long-term weight management.
Samsung says the new study aims to determine whether wearable biometric tracking can help doctors monitor these changes more accurately and potentially guide patients toward healthier habits that preserve muscle during treatment.
The study will involve 100 adults divided into two groups. One group will receive standard GLP-1 treatment and medical guidance, while the second group will also use the Galaxy Watch 8 to track body composition and other health metrics throughout the programme.
Researchers will compare smartwatch-generated data with clinical-grade DXA scans, which are considered among the most accurate methods for measuring body composition and changes in muscle mass.
According to Samsung, wearable-generated insights could eventually help clinicians make faster, more personalised treatment adjustments during weight-loss therapy.
Dr Melissa Putman, director of the MGH Diabetes Research Center, said researchers are interested in how wearable devices may provide clinicians with a more complete picture of how GLP-1 therapies affect the body over time.
Beyond muscle loss, GLP-1 medications have also been linked to other side effects, including nausea, digestive problems, facial volume loss, often referred to as “Ozempic face,” and possible changes in taste perception.
Samsung has increasingly positioned its smartwatches as health-monitoring tools rather than purely fitness-focused devices. The company has previously collaborated with researchers at Stanford University on sleep apnea detection features and has supported studies involving cardiovascular monitoring and fainting detection.
The latest research also reflects a broader trend in the wearable industry, where companies are integrating medical-grade monitoring into consumer electronics as digital health and AI-driven healthcare continue to expand.
While the study does not directly change how GLP-1 medications work, researchers hope wearable-based monitoring could help patients achieve healthier long-term outcomes during rapid weight-loss treatment.