Samsung smartwatches may soon help track muscle loss linked to GLP-1 drugs

Samsung has increasingly positioned its smartwatches as health-monitoring tools rather than purely fitness-focused devices.(Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

Samsung is partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to study whether smartwatches, such as the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, can help detect and reduce muscle loss associated with popular GLP-1 weight-loss medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

The research project focuses on a growing concern surrounding GLP-1 drugs: while they are highly effective for weight loss and diabetes management, studies suggest users may also lose significant amounts of lean muscle mass alongside body fat.

Researchers at the University of Virginia previously found that some patients taking GLP-1 medications lose not only fat tissue but also fat-free mass, including muscle. Muscle mass plays an important role in maintaining metabolic rate, physical strength, skeletal health, and long-term weight management.