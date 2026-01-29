Samsung sees strong AI demand after profit triples to record high

Samsung said its mobile business is expected to face rising cost pressures this year. Samsung co-CEO TM Roh described the acute chip shortage as "unprecedented" in ‌an interview with Reuters, adding that he did not rule out raising prices.(Image: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics said its operating profit more than tripled to a record high in the fourth quarter and forecast strong chip demand ahead, as the race to build artificial intelligence strains chip supply and boosts prices.

The results underscore the strong pricing power of the world’s top memory chipmaker, with its profit growth set to accelerate this quarter.

“The ongoing AI boom is expected to continue driving favorable market conditions across the industry” in the first quarter ‍of 2026, ⁠Samsung said in a statement.

However, it warned rising memory chip prices are weighing on its smartphone and display business and cautioned there are other lingering risks, such as global tariffs.