Samsung sees AI driving strong chip demand in 2026, executive says

Samsung shares ‌have skyrocketed to record highs this year and are up 62% since January, outperforming the wider South Korean market's 34% gain and delighting shareholders. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics sees strong demand for chips continuing this year, driven by the global artificial intelligence wave, but rising memory chip prices could hit computer and mobile shipments, its top executive said on Wednesday.

“We expect a favourable business environment due to the increasing demand for AI ⁠and the ​resulting continued shortage of memory supply,” Jun Young-hyun, a Samsung Electronics vice chairman and co-CEO who oversees the company’s chip business, said at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Suwon, south of Seoul.

“However, risk factors still persist, including uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment such as tariff issues and cost burdens in the set ​business,” ​he added, referring to televisions, phones and home appliances.