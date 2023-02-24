Samsung phones could soon offer direct satellite connectivity

Both Huawei and Apple announced their first devices to feature basic satellite connectivity in September last year. The feature lets users get in touch with emergency services when lost or stuck somewhere without any cellular or internet connectivity. While it was rumoured that Samsung would bring something similar with the Galaxy S23 series, that didn’t happen. But going by a fresh announcement from the Korean company, things will change for its future offerings.

Samsung announced Thursday that it has secured technology that will enable direct communication between smartphones and satellites, especially in remote areas. Called standardized 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), the technology will be integrated into the company’s Exynos modems. However, unlike Apple’s tech which only works for emergency services, Samsung says its future Exynos modems will support two-way text messaging as well as HD image and video sharing.

The company adds this new technology will “accelerate the commercialisation of 5G satellite communications and pave the way for the 6G-driven Internet of Everything (IoE) era.” Min Goo Kim, executive vice president of communication processor development at Samsung said, “Samsung aims to take the lead in advancing hybrid terrestrial-NTN communications ecosystems around the world in preparation for the arrival of 6G.”

Also read | Samsung clarifies that the wrinkle on the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen is not a defect

Samsung has its own approach to bringing satellite connectivity to smartphones. The company will use satellites and other nonterrestrial vehicles to bring connectivity to remote areas mountains, deserts, or even in the middle of the ocean.

Samsung says that this tech could also one day be used in disaster relief efforts and in future urban air mobility such as unmanned aircraft and flying cars. However, the company has so far said nothing about when satellite connectivity will arrive on its phones and which devices will support it. It’s also unclear if Samsung will charge for its satellite connectivity services.