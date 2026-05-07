Samsung says Galaxy Watch can predict fainting up to five minutes in advance

Samsung on Thursday, May 7, announced what it calls the world’s first breakthrough in fainting prediction. In a joint clinical study with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital, the smartphone maker has demonstrated that the Galaxy Watch6 can predict vasovagal syncope (VVS) with high accuracy. The development can likely pave the way for real-time warning systems that alert users before a fainting episode occurs.

Vasovagal syncope is a condition in which the heart rate and blood pressure suddenly drop, and it is often triggered by excessive stress, causing a temporary loss of consciousness. Although the episode itself is not fatal, sudden falls can lead to secondary injuries such as fractures or concussions. Therefore, early detection is considered key to reducing such risks.