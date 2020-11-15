Samsung teases what appears to be a rollable screen smartphone

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (Representational Image: Express Photo)

While foldable phones from Samsung are still in their second generation, the South Korean smartphone maker’s vice-chairman Lee Jae-Yong was spotted holding a mystery phone recently that has become the root of speculations. As per The KoreaTimes, Lee carried a smartphone with a rollable display during his visit to the company’s research and development center in Seoul, South Korea.

Samsung has been trying to break the monotony of usual smartphones these days with a big screen on the front. The handset in question here can be a stretchable one for which Samsung has filed a patent already. As per rumours, the six-inch phone will be able to transfer into an 8-inch tablet, thanks to the flexible panel made of plastic. But, nothing can be confirmed for now.

The stretchable phone is also expected to solve the problem of crease which is usually seen on foldable devices. The smartphone is expected to be launched next year.

However, Samsung is not the only smartphone company trying to make a stretchable phone. LG, which recently released the LG Wing smartphone with a secondary display with a unique form factor. LG has already indicated that it is working on a handset that has the capability to expand. TCL is not too far behind as well as the company has showcased the prototype of a rollable device.

There is no word about the specs of the smartphone. It can have mid-range specs under the hood too similar to what LG did with the Wing. But Samsung did not include a mid-range processor in its clamshell phone Galaxy Z Flip. However, there are rumours that in order to make clamshell phones more affordable, Samsung will be launching one with mid-range specs.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd