Samsung Premiere 4K triple laser projector announced, comes with built-in 40W speakers

Samsung has announced the Premiere, its new projector that is capable of creating a large screen on any blank surface quickly. The Samsung Premiere can deliver a screen size of up to 130-inches and unlike conventional projectors, does not need to be placed very close to the surface wall, being able to project an image from as close as 23.8cm, claims Samsung.

The Samsung Premiere brings a 4K resolution on the bigger screen and Samsung claims the device can reproduce rich and vibrant colours thanks to a new laser-enabled model that also produces lesser heat, enabling a longer lifespan. The projector is also the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with a maximum brightness of 2,800 lumens and a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

Check out the Samsung Premiere teaser below.

For audio, the Samsung Premiere also comes with a built-in three-dimensional sound system. The projector hence, requires no extra speakers for audio, using its own 4.2 channel 40W built-in speakers. The compact design of the Premiere comes with a simple installation and doesn’t need to be hung from a ceiling at particular distances and angles.

Similar to Samsung’s Smart TVs, the Premiere comes with support for smart features and access to major sports streaming platforms including Amazon Prime and Samsung TV Plus. For music, the device can connect to services like Apple Music and Spotify.

A new ‘Tap View’ feature allows users to mirror the contents of their smartphone on to the Samsung premiere by simply gently tapping the side of The Premiere with your device. This lets users cast pictures or videos from their smartphone straight onto a bigger screen with ease. Note that Tap View will only work with Samsung Galaxy smartphones running with Android 8.1 and above.

Samsung has not revealed a price for the Premiere yet and availability details are also still not out. However, the brand is expected to reveal more details on these aspects in the near future.