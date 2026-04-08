Samsung phases out Messages app, pushes users toward Google Messages

Samsung is directing users toward Google Messages, which has become the default messaging app across most Android devices. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung is preparing to shut down its long-running Messages app, marking the end of an era for Galaxy smartphone users. The company has begun notifying users that the app will stop working sometime in July, encouraging them to switch to other messaging platforms, most notably Google Messages.

For years, Samsung Messages was the default texting app on Galaxy devices. However, the company has gradually moved away from it. The shift began in 2021, when Samsung started promoting Google Messages as the preferred option. By 2024, newer devices no longer came with Samsung Messages preinstalled.

Now, with the Galaxy S26 and other recent models, the app is no longer available for download at all. Once the shutdown takes place in July, users will not be able to send regular text messages through the app. Only emergency messaging services will remain functional.