Samsung phases out Messages app, pushes users toward Google Messages

Samsung is preparing to shut down its long-running Messages app, marking the end of an era for Galaxy smartphone users. The company has begun notifying users that the app will stop working sometime in July, encouraging them to switch to other messaging platforms, most notably Google Messages.
For years, Samsung Messages was the default texting app on Galaxy devices. However, the company has gradually moved away from it. The shift began in 2021, when Samsung started promoting Google Messages as the preferred option. By 2024, newer devices no longer came with Samsung Messages preinstalled.
Now, with the Galaxy S26 and other recent models, the app is no longer available for download at all. Once the shutdown takes place in July, users will not be able to send regular text messages through the app. Only emergency messaging services will remain functional.
Samsung has not confirmed the exact date of the shutdown within July.
Samsung is directing users toward Google Messages, which has become the default messaging app across most Android devices. The company has also made available the steps to take when making the change, including for users of older versions such as Android 12 and 13.
Google Messages offers features beyond simple SMS. Some of these features include RCS Messaging with typing indicators, more advanced group messaging, and higher-quality picture messaging. In addition, there are AI-based anti-spam features as well as multi-device synchronisation features, along with built-in Gemini AI.
Although Google Messages is the preferred alternative, users can also consider other SMS applications on the Play Store.
As part of preparations for this change, users are advised to download Google Messages if it is not yet available on their phone. Once downloaded, they need to set the application as their default messaging app.
This change will affect users on Android 11 or earlier, but the company still encourages them to switch to their preferred messaging app.
This decision may also affect some smartwatch users. Old Galaxy Watch models running Samsung’s Tizen OS will no longer be able to access their full messaging history after the update is complete, as these devices don’t support Google Messages.
But these watches will still support text messaging. The new Galaxy Watch models, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and later, running Wear OS, will support full messaging capabilities.
Samsung’s recent decision indicates a growing trend towards integrating messaging services in the Android universe. With the July deadline just around the corner, users are urged to make changes now to avoid future trouble.