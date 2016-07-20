Samsung Pay rolled out for Gear S2 in the US

Samsung Pay is now available on Gear S2 smartwatch in the US. Samsung Pay is now available on Gear S2 smartwatch in the US.

Samsung Pay is now available on Gear S2 smartwatch in the US. The Korean giant has rolled out Samsung Pay Beta version for users via an update to the Samsung Gear app. The beta version, however, does not have full Samsung Pay functionality for now.

Samsung Pay beta version has only been launched for the Bluetooth variant of Gear S2 smartwatch, and not for the 3G variant. Samsung Pay in Gear S2 will allow users to pay directly through the smartwatch. Samsung Gear S2 users must have the latest software running on their smartwatch to use the payment feature.

Once installed, Samsung Pay is quite easy to use. Users will have to first set up a password on Gear S2, and then add support cards. Next, users can simply long press the back button, and their default card will show up for payment. In case, you want to use a different card, just select the one using scroll wheel. Payments through Samsung Pay using Gear S2 is possible at all NFC payment terminals in the US.

Samsung has been planning to roll out Samsung Pay for Gear S2 since the time it was launched. The company also said the payment service will expand beyond the US and South Korea. Manu Sharma, Director, Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics India, had said, “Smartwatches need not remain just an extension of our smartphone in the coming days. It might be the primary device for many soon.”

Samsung unveiled the Gear S2 and Gear S2 Classic smartwatches in India for Rs 24,300 and 25,800 respectively. The Gear S2 smartwatch runs Tizen OS. It is powered by 1.0 GHz dual-core processor, coupled with 4GB of internal memory and 512MB RAM. It is backed by a 250mAh battery. The smartwatch features an in-built heart rate sensor and lets users access emails, notifications and messages.

