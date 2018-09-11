Samsung opens world’s largest mobile experience center in Bengaluru. (Image source: Samsung) Samsung opens world’s largest mobile experience center in Bengaluru. (Image source: Samsung)

Samsung Opera House, which the company says is its largest mobile experience center in the world, has opened in Bengaluru. The center will showcase the company’s products ranging from mobiles, tablets, QLED Tvs, Smart TVs, refrigerators, wearable, etc. The highlight will be home theatre zone that users can pre-book to watch movies with family and friends free of cost.

Samsung will also offer Virtual Reality (VR) experience as well. For example, the center has installed 4D Sway Chairs as well as Whiplash Pulsar 4D chairs that offer 360-degree three dimensional movements to aid in this VR experience.

VR experiences offered at the Samsung centre will include kayaking and cycling with VR headsets strapped on. The same will also be connected to Gear Fit Pro 2 to monitor real-time activity of players. The 4D chairs include experience where one can experience being a virtual fighter pilot and do extreme aircraft stunts, or battle in space.

“Bangalore is our first one and we would want to cover the larger cities in India, say top seven or eight. I think it is only a matter of time that we go to other cities,” Mohandeep Singh, senior vice president, mobile business, Samsung India told indianexpress.com.

Samsung is planning to open ten more stores in metro cities in India. He agreed that a large part of sales has moved to online segment, but the offline space is growing as well and that both will coexist and grow in a country like India.

“Transaction is just one part of the story. A lot of consumers come to offline stores for experience. Online is a fantastic tool to get the convenience, while offline will give users experience. In my mind, both will grow. Last year, we had close to 150,000 retailers we used to deal with. That has already gone up to 180,000 and very soon we will be touching 200,000 retailers. Clearly there is a demand for offline stores,” he pointed out.

Samsung Opera house is spread across 33,000 sq feet, where the company will also display accessories, including mobile cases, covers and power banks. In addition, the home appliance zone will have a kitchen set up with live demonstrations for smart oven, etc. Cases and covers for Samsung phones can also be customised at the store. One can get engraved quotes, etc on covers at the store itself. Audio products like Harman Kardon, JBL and Samsung will also be displayed at the center.

Samsung products will also be available for purchase at the Opera House. “We might have offers from time to time for the consumers, but definitely the intent here (besides giving experience) is to sell products. So,consumers will be able to buy products in Opera House,” said Singh.

“Today’s consumers, especially millennials, seek unique experiences. They want to interact with the brand, touch, feel and create. This is what Samsung Opera House is about. We have curated never seen before experiences that will excite people of all age groups alike. Opera House will also organize workshops, activities and events, bringing together Samsung’s innovations with people’s passions. We are proud of the transformation that this place has seen,” HC Hong, President & CEO, Samsung SouthWest Asia, said in a press statement.

Disclaimer: The author was in Bengaluru at the invite of Samsung India

