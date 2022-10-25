Samsung One UI 5.0: Release date, supported devices, and everything to know 

The One UI beta program began in August, landing first on the Galaxy S22 series. Being Samsung’s latest flagships, they enjoy a level of priority in software updates that none of the other offerings do – and became the very first to receive stable One UI 5. While the update isn’t a major overhaul by any means, it still introduces a number of neat changes. Today, we list some of the more important ones from these to get you started.

Material You changes

Samsung was among the first to hop onto the Material You bandwagon when it was first introduced with Android 12. However, One UI 4 only felt like a half measure given that a lot of system elements did not respond to wallpaper changes. With One UI 5, though, Material You has been integrated much deeper into the system and is visible in elements like volume panel. The extended support is also seen in icons where One UI 4 only themed system app icons, while One UI 5 includes third-party app icons as well.

Notification and quick settings tweaks

App icons at the left of every notification have grown a lot more prominent and now sit in colored backgrounds, making identification much easier

Multi-user support

Multi-user support is something that’s been around since Android Jelly Bean but it’s only made it to Samsung devices now with One UI 5. The option can be accessed from Settings > Accounts and backup > Users. Once enabled, each user will have its own set of “sandboxed” apps and settings, which can come in handy if a device is shared between multiple users.

Improved widget stacking

After Apple introduced widget stacking with iOS 14, a few other Android skins have tried their own implementations. One of these is Samsung — the company first implemented it with One UI 4, but with One UI 5, the process to add them has gotten a lot simpler. Now all you need to do is you long-press a widget on the homescreen, tap Create stack, and select the widgets you want to stack.

Privacy hub redesign

There may not be any new features here but you will have a new experience using the hub regardless thanks to a complete redesign. You now see a complete overview of your phone’s security status and stuff you can do to fix any issues.

Custom call backgrounds

Call backgrounds is one of One UI’s defining features. While One UI 4 let users change up call backgrounds, options were limited to a collection of built-in ones. With One UI 5, however, you can use custom images as well for each of your contacts.

Other OS features:

There are a couple of new multitasking gestures you can enable from Settings > Advanced features > Labs: swipe for pop-up view and swipe for split screen. The Gallery app has grown smarter with text recognition and now shows a label when it detects text, easing the process of selection. Lastly, the Pro mode in the One UI Camera app has been tweaked with a more intuitive interface.

Supported devices:

