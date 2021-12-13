Samsung names new phone, appliance business ‘DX Division’

Samsung Electronics Co named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” as the tech giant moves to strengthen its corporate structure.

DX, which stands for Device eXperience, reflects the company’s focus on targeting consumer demand in a variety of electronics, the South Korean firm said in a statement Sunday.

The team will seek to meet the needs for a wide range of products, from TVs and appliances to smartphones and network equipment, according to the statement.

The tech giant announced last week the combination of the consumer and mobile businesses, seen as de facto leader Jay Y. Lee’s willingness to more actively engage in management. The consolidation of consumer offerings under one umbrella simplifies the company’s operational structure and may help Samsung better compete with U.S. archrival Apple Inc.