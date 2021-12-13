scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 13, 2021
MUST READ

Samsung names new phone, appliance business ‘DX Division’

Samsung Electronics Co named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” as the tech giant moves to strengthen its corporate structure.

By: Blooomberg |
December 13, 2021 5:28:38 pm
Samsung, Samsung DX Division, DX Division Samsung, Samsung new division, Samsung smartphone division, Samsung newsSamsung named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” (Image source: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics Co named its newly merged mobile-phone and home-appliances businesses “DX Division” as the tech giant moves to strengthen its corporate structure.

DX, which stands for Device eXperience, reflects the company’s focus on targeting consumer demand in a variety of electronics, the South Korean firm said in a statement Sunday.

The team will seek to meet the needs for a wide range of products, from TVs and appliances to smartphones and network equipment, according to the statement.

The tech giant announced last week the combination of the consumer and mobile businesses, seen as de facto leader Jay Y. Lee’s willingness to more actively engage in management. The consolidation of consumer offerings under one umbrella simplifies the company’s operational structure and may help Samsung better compete with U.S. archrival Apple Inc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 13: Latest News

Advertisement