Samsung may pull the plug on Galaxy Z TriFold just months after launch

The experimental foldable phone could disappear from shelves soon, as Samsung is reportedly winding down its production after a limited run.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 17, 2026 06:05 PM IST
The Samsung Tri Fold’s 10-inch screen folds in two places, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8-inch display that folds in half. Once fully opened, the tri-foldable feels far more like a tablet than a smartphone. (Image: Express Image)The Tri Fold’s 10-inch screen folds in two places, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8-inch display that folds in half. Once fully opened, the tri-foldable feels far more like a tablet than a smartphone. (Image: Express Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Samsung’s experiment with a triple-folding smartphone may be coming to an early end. According to reports, the company is planning to stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold, launched only four months ago.

The Galaxy Z TriFold made its first appearance in South Korea. It was later expected to expand to other markets, including the United States, in early 2026. Being a premium device, it was unique in design and allowed for a foldable option in multiple sections, giving the users a tablet-like experience.

However, it has been suggested that the company may be planning to stop the sales of this device in the near future, starting with its home country. One last round of restocking is said to be in the works, after which it may no longer be available for purchase.

Also read | I tried Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold at the world’s biggest tech show in Las Vegas, and here’s what it’s like to use

The same may be true for other markets, such as the US, as well, until the current stock is exhausted. This means availability could be limited to just a few more restocks.

The Galaxy Z TriFold sold out quickly every time it was restocked, which, from a wider glance, created the impression of high demand. However, production numbers were reportedly very low from the beginning. Early batches are believed to have included only a few thousand units at a time. This helped to give it a sense of exclusivity, but it also meant that it was never really intended to be produced on a large scale.

Why Samsung may be stepping back

There are a number of reasons why Samsung has decided to stop making the device so early, according to reports. One is that it is expensive to produce the Galaxy Z TriFold, a complicated device with some hinges, while still maintaining a high margin of profit.

Furthermore, there have also been issues with the supply of some of the parts required for this device, such as RAM and storage.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Samsung losing money on Galaxy Z TriFold handset: Report

From the start, the Galaxy Z TriFold appeared to be more about showcasing the idea of innovation, as opposed to mass adoption.

If reports are accurate, Samsung’s decision to stop the sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold may not be indicative of failure, as the company could be testing the waters with the idea of moving in a certain direction with future releases.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 17: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments