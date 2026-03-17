Samsung may pull the plug on Galaxy Z TriFold just months after launch

Samsung’s experiment with a triple-folding smartphone may be coming to an early end. According to reports, the company is planning to stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold, launched only four months ago.
The Galaxy Z TriFold made its first appearance in South Korea. It was later expected to expand to other markets, including the United States, in early 2026. Being a premium device, it was unique in design and allowed for a foldable option in multiple sections, giving the users a tablet-like experience.
However, it has been suggested that the company may be planning to stop the sales of this device in the near future, starting with its home country. One last round of restocking is said to be in the works, after which it may no longer be available for purchase.
The same may be true for other markets, such as the US, as well, until the current stock is exhausted. This means availability could be limited to just a few more restocks.
The Galaxy Z TriFold sold out quickly every time it was restocked, which, from a wider glance, created the impression of high demand. However, production numbers were reportedly very low from the beginning. Early batches are believed to have included only a few thousand units at a time. This helped to give it a sense of exclusivity, but it also meant that it was never really intended to be produced on a large scale.
There are a number of reasons why Samsung has decided to stop making the device so early, according to reports. One is that it is expensive to produce the Galaxy Z TriFold, a complicated device with some hinges, while still maintaining a high margin of profit.
Furthermore, there have also been issues with the supply of some of the parts required for this device, such as RAM and storage.
From the start, the Galaxy Z TriFold appeared to be more about showcasing the idea of innovation, as opposed to mass adoption.
If reports are accurate, Samsung’s decision to stop the sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold may not be indicative of failure, as the company could be testing the waters with the idea of moving in a certain direction with future releases.