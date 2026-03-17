Samsung may pull the plug on Galaxy Z TriFold just months after launch

The Tri Fold’s 10-inch screen folds in two places, compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 8-inch display that folds in half. Once fully opened, the tri-foldable feels far more like a tablet than a smartphone. (Image: Express Image)

Samsung’s experiment with a triple-folding smartphone may be coming to an early end. According to reports, the company is planning to stop selling the Galaxy Z TriFold, launched only four months ago.

The Galaxy Z TriFold made its first appearance in South Korea. It was later expected to expand to other markets, including the United States, in early 2026. Being a premium device, it was unique in design and allowed for a foldable option in multiple sections, giving the users a tablet-like experience.

However, it has been suggested that the company may be planning to stop the sales of this device in the near future, starting with its home country. One last round of restocking is said to be in the works, after which it may no longer be available for purchase.