Samsung may be making a rollable smartwatch, suggests new patent

Samsung recently put up a new microsite for Samsung Display, which reveals the next generation tech being developed by the company.

The site showcases the company’s rollable, foldable, and slideable OLED displays for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops.

Now, it seems that Samsung may be working on incorporating the display tech into smartwatches.

A new patent, first spotted by LetsGoDigital has surfaced online, which reveals a Samsung smartwatch featuring a rollable display and a camera. Mark Peters from LetsGoDigital, has also posted new images in multiple tweets which gives us an insight into the patent.

The 96-page patent is said to have been filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) on June 2, 2021.

As per the patent, users will be able to extend the display by pressing the crown of the device or by using a function on the touch-screen.

Extending the screen of the smartwatch will result in the outer frame of the watch, to expand. This will allow the additional screen real estate to be rolled up inside the body of the watch to unfold, resulting in the screen getting expanded by up to 40%.

One drawing on the patent appears to depict a user watching what appears to be Marvel’s Thor on the watch. The extension and retraction mechanism of the display does not appear to hinder the camera, which could make the device a good choice for clicking selfies on the go.

As of now, Samsung has not revealed any specifications of the rollable display smartwatch. It is important to note that companies often file for patents that are never truly realised, so it is best to absorb this information with a grain of salt.