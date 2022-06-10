Samsung launches Smart Monitor M8 in India: Check price, specifications here

Samsung has launched the Smart Monitor M8, its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series. The new M8 will be available from June 15, 2022, in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

“With Smart Monitor M8 we aspire to create a product that matches the evolved lifestyle and design taste of Gen Z and millennial consumers as they constantly look for a one-stop solution to work, learn and play. Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to complement and enhance all living spaces,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Smart Monitor M8: Specifications & features

The new smart monitor comes with a SlimFit Camera for a seamless video conferencing experience. The company claims that the monitor offers a PC-less experience for seamless working but also allows users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV.

Users can also browse the web, edit documents and work on projects, all without the need for a separate PC. The 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 offers both space and work efficiency in an ultra-stylish design. The M8 also includes a height-adjustable stand (HAS) that allows users to find the perfect position for every project, movie night or study session.

The thinness of the new model is 11.4mm, about three-quarters slimmer than the previous models. It provides a perfect home office environment without using a PC by connecting to various IT devices through the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen, helping users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 3652 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8

The Smart Monitor M8 comes with a magnetic and detachable SlimFit Cam that can be connected to the monitor while keeping desk space neat without any tangled wires. The SlimFit Cam has Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions that quickly identify a person’s face while on display and automatically focus on the subject. In addition, the monitor comes with in-build speakers and the video chat app Google Duo, allowing consumers to work remotely or interact using video conferencing at home or the workplace, without additional speakers.

Further, the SmartMonitor M8 has an IoT hub called the Smart Things Hub that allows users to connect all IoT devices wirelessly. The app’s intuitive control panel shows all the information provided by other devices connected to the M8 such as lighting switches and plug power.

Price and availability

The versatile new M8 delivers Samsung’s iconic slim design in new colours such as Sunset Pink and Spring Green will be available from June 15, 2022, in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores, while the Daylight Blue and Warm White variants will be available later this year.

Consumers pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 from June 10-14, 2022 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 and Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth Rs 3,499 free along with a Rs 3,000 instant cart discount. Not only this, but consumers pre-booking the M8 till 11:59 pm on June 10 can also get BookMyShow and The Body Shop vouchers worth Rs 500 each. Consumers who pre-reserved the M8 can avail Rs 5,000 discount while buying it.